I have no plan to join PDP, says Ondo ex-SSG

Abegunde resigned his appointment on Monday, alleging that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu maltreated him while he served.

The former SSG, who spoke with journalists in Akure, the state capital on Tuesday, said his resignation had not translated to defection, maintaining that he was still a member of the All Progressives Congress in the state.

He said, ” Even though I have resigned, I am not defecting to the PDP, I remain a loyal member of the APC.”



Abegunde had on Monday following his defection alleged that Akeredolu did not win the 2016 election but was assisted to the seat by some persons.

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers