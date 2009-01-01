Nigerians react to suspension of Ibrahim Magu by President Buhari

Nigerians on social media have shared their diverse opinions on the suspension of the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Ibrahim Magu by President Muhammadu Buhari.





NigerianEye reported earlier that Magu was suspended by President Buhari after he spent the night in a police cell at the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) Headquarters in Abuja.





This followed a six-hour grilling by a presidential panel, chaired by Justice Ayo Salami, a former president of the Court of Appeal.





Buhari set up the panel to probe various allegations levelled against Magu, following a petition by the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Department of State Service (DSS).









Here are some of the reactions:





@Michael886, “Is he tired of using him to witch hunt the opposition party? No oh that man must not be suspended.”





@EgwuSug, “When Dr. Bukola Saraki ably led 8th @NGRSenate refused to confirm him as EFCC Chairman, some people thought it was witch-hunting or rather, a fight between the Executive and the legislative arm of government. At last, Bukola Saraki has been vindicated!”





@O_synthesis, “But Saraki blocked Magu’s confirmation because he knew Magu is so clean and still behind his current suspension.”





@COOLSPIRIT25, “When things go like this just know that this guy’s are up to something very funny. Well, let’s see how this will end.”





@iampalmrose, “Presidency should apologize to Saraki and the 8th Assembly for not respecting their decisions on national matters.”





@BakonDare2015, “We hope it’s in the best interest of Nigerians.”





@Adebayosimon1, “I feel bad for him, all the best of luck to him in kuje prison.”





@2paccuba1, “EFCC must post Magu in all their social media accounts just like they post corrupt people.”





@Effavirenz, “Another Northerner to be appointed as his replacement.”





@Segun_Adeagbo, “Nice move and I think they should do the same for our service chiefs.”

Following the development, some Nigerians on Twitter have asked the Buhari administration to apologise to the Bukola Saraki-led 8th National Assembly who rejected the appointment of Magu on different occasions.

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers