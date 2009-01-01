Ngige apologises to Lawan over Keyamo’s outburst on 774,000 jobs

Chris Ngige, minister of labour and employment, has apologised to Senate President Ahmad Lawan over the outburst of Festus Keyamo, minister of state for labour and employment, regarding the recruitment of 774,000 persons.





Last week, Keyamo engaged in a shouting match with some senators and house of representatives members while responding to questions about the recruitment.





The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) is expected to implement the recruitment under a special works programme.





While the lawmakers had accused Keyamo of hijacking the programme from NDE, the minister hit back, saying they were the ones trying to take over the project.





The legislators later said the programme would remain on hold until details of how it would be implemented are made available to them, but Keyamo has maintained that they do not have the powers to do so.





Speaking at a meeting with Lawan at the national assembly on Tuesday, Ngige said Keyamo has prepared a position paper on how the programme would be implemented.





“We regret what has happened. I apologise on behalf of the ministry and I hope that the apology will be taken. I therefore ask that you forgive and forget and we start on a new page” Ngige said.





“My minister has put out a position paper. Nothing is sacrosanct there; we can still discuss.”





On his part, Lawan said all actions taken so far as regards the engagement of 774,000 citizens are “null and void.”





The senate president maintained that the lawmakers were right to ask for details on how the programme would be implemented.





According to him, the NDE has the capacity to implement the programme.





“You will have our support if the ministry does not go into it,” Lawan said.





