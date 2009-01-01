BREAKING: Magu suspended as EFCC chairman

Ibrahim Magu has been suspended as the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).





Magu was suspended to allow him face the probe into the allegations against him.





He appeared before a panel probing allegations of gross misconduct against him on Monday. The panel is led by Ayo Salami, a retired justice of the appeal court.





The development comes after he was arrested and detained by security operatives in Abuja.





Magu’s travails followed a memo by Abubakar Malami, attorney-general of the federation (AGF), in which the suspended anti-graft czar was accused of grave malfeasance.





He was alleged to have mishandled the recovered loot and was selling seized assets to associates. He was also alleged to have refused to subject himself to the supervision of the office of the attorney-general.





Femi Odekunle, a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), had accused Malami of waging a grudge war against Magu.





He said the suspended EFCC chief is a victim of a power-play at the presidency.





But the presidential panel disclaimed the statement, saying Odekunle only spoke for himself.





Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers