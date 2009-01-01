BREAKING: Senate passes bill on s3xual harassment

It is titled, “A Bill for an Act to prevent, prohibit and redress sexual harassment of students in tertiary educational institutions and for matters concerned therewith, 2019.”

The proposed legislation was sponsored by the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege.

The bill was passed after it was read for third reading on Tuesday.



The red chamber passed the bill after considering the report of the Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

