Synergy among security agencies key to defeating Boko Haram - Southwest monarch

- The Nigerian Army Day celebration has been acknowledged by a prominent southwest monarch

- The traditional ruler, however, wants synergy among security agencies in order to defeat criminal elements

- The monarch also said there’s need for synergy and intelligence sharing among the security agencies

Olowu of Kuta, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adekunle Oyelude Makama and coalition of civil society organizations have advocated for synergy among the security agencies in order to defeat Boko Haram and other criminal elements across Nigeria.

Olowu, who addressed the media after an interface with the civil society organizations in Lagos on Monday, July 6, said there’s need for synergy and intelligence sharing among the security agencies in order to always nip in the bud any form of crisis that will result to national upheaval.

The event was in commemoration with the 2020 Nigerian Army Day celebration.

The 2020 Nigerian Army Day celebration is currently ongoing across the country. Photo credit: NA

Reading the 10 points communique after the meeting, the monarch stated that there’s need for confidence-building between the army and the civil populace in order to flush out miscreants and other undesirable elements from communities across the country

He, however, stressed the need for effective and efficient communication by the army hierarchy in achieving the objective.

Olowu also counselled that civil society organisations and the army's relationship should be strengthened, adding that there is a need for synergy for the sake of perception management.

Other recommendations are professionalism of the army, increased budget allocation, discipline and ethics to serve as a deterrent to ‘bad eggs’ and fifth columnists within the army and making recruitment process open and transparent in order to attract the best that the country can offer.

Prominent among the civil society organisations at the meeting include Campaign Against Impunity, Media Law Centre and M & B Initiatives.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian military has denied saying they are not responsible for unravelling the sponsors of Boko Haram.

Major General John Enenche, the coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO) revealed this on Thursday, July 2, in a statement clarifying his earlier comments at a media briefing.

Enenche explained that the duty of unmasking the sponsors of terrorism is a joint effort by all security agencies, especially those focused on intelligence.

