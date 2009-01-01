Home | News | General | Nigerian lady makes it big in Canada, graduates with degree, says it's all God

- Tobi Adekeye has given all the glory to God after she graduated in Canada with a bachelor of aerospace engineering - structures, systems, and vehicle design

- Though she could not celebrate the joy with grad pictures, she posted lovely photos from an engineering ceremony she once had

- Tobi said that though the five years were with some tears, she is grateful for everything that she has achieved

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

A Nigerian lady, Tobi Adekeye, has made the nation proud as graduated in Canada in June. She made the news known on her Twitter on Friday, July 3.

According to her, she graduated with a bachelor of aerospace engineering - structures, systems and vehicle design.

Tobi added that though she does not have graduation pictures due to coronavirus outbreak, she is celebrating with Canadian Iron Ring Ceremony for Engineers pictures.

She said she is grateful to God for everything that she has achieved in the past five years. The Nigerian lady said that despite the fact that she cried alot, she achieved great

See her tweet below:

A collage of the Nigerian lady. Photo source: Twitter/Tobi Adekeye

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Omobolaji Aduroja is one of the Nigerians holding their heads up high above the challenges in the country.

She is a Nigerian aircraft maintenance engineer (B2) who finished form the popular Nigeria College of Aviation Technology, Zaria.

One of the core skills of Omobolaji is the ability to solve problems and use troubleshooting to rectify knotty issues.

She bagged her first degree in electrical and electronics engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Akure. The Nigerian woman had her certification in the introduction to automation and control, electrical, and electronics engineering.

Chidubem Obi, another Nigerian, graduated with an amazing 5.0 CGPA from Sechenov Medical University in faraway Russia.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

In the photo of him shared online, he could be seen in a blue suit as he posed with others at the graduation ceremony. He spent seven years studying in medical school and he is from Anambra state.

In other news, Anita Osariemen Omonuwa had three first-class distinctions from the University of Reading, UK (LLB), University of Birmingham, UK (LLM), and the Nigerian Law School (BL).

She graduated top of her class at the Nigerian Law School which got her several prizes such as the Council of Legal Education Star Prize, best outstanding academic performance, among others.

Anita is also the vice president of the Association of Young Arbitrators, a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb).

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...