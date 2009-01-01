Home | News | General | Presidency reacts to Magu’s travails, reveals why EFCC boss is facing investigation

- The presidency has confirmed that the acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, was invited by a presidential panel for questioning

- A presidential aide, Garba Shehu, said Magu was invited so that he can respond to issues as they arise

- Shehu however, disagrees with the narrative that Magu was arrested

The presidency has confirmed that the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ibrahim Magu, was invited by a presidential panel for questioning.

A presidential aide, Garba Shehu, informed Daily Trust, via text message that Magu was invited so that he can respond to issues as they arise.

Presidency says Magu was invited to answer questions on recovered assets

He said the EFCC boss was needed to answer questions by the presidential panel investigating the disposal of recovered assets

"There is a presidential panel that has begun sitting, investigating the disposal of recovered assets and the EFCC chairman is responding to their questions,” the message from Garba Shehu read.

“I will not call it arrest per se, as many have suggested, but they need him to be immediately available to them so that he can respond to issues as they arise,” he said.

Meanwhile, Professor Femi Odekunle, a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has reacted to the ordeal of Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the Economic Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Magu's ordeal is coming two weeks after the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), recommend his removal to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Malami, in a memorandum to the president, anchored his recommendation on several grounds “raging from diversion of recovered loot to insubordination and misconduct” by Magu.

In a preliminary reaction to the situation on behalf of PACAC, Professor Odekunle said the plans to replace Magu are already in motion.

He made the allegation this in a statement sent to journalists in reaction to the media reports which went viral concerning the EFCC boss.

Part of the statement read: ‘‘The alleged originating Malami memo, up to the current "arrest“ seems an outcome of power-play by power blocs in the corridors of power in which Malami appears to be an arrow-head or major agent of a power bloc that is not really interested in, or in support of, Buhari's anti-corruption fight.

‘‘The position of PACAC is that while Magu, or any official of whatever status, must be nailed if found to be corrupt, the president must be careful not to shoot its anti-corruption fight/modest achievements in the foot, and not to forget that EFCC under Magu has been the administration's anti-corruption poster-face.

However, Itse Sagay, the chairman of Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has denied the statement credited to it over the ongoing investigation of the acting chairman of EFCC, Ibrahim Magu.

The Nation reported that Sagay said on Tuesday, July 7, that the agency has not issued an official statement on Magu's ongoing probe.

Sagay, in a statement by PACAC communications officer, Aghogho Agbahor, said Odekunle spoke for himself.

