Breaking: Ibrahim Magu removed as EFCC chairman

- The acting chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu, has reportedly been suspended by President Buhari

- Magu was reportedly suspended on Tuesday, July 7, to allow him to face a probe into the allegations of misconduct against him

- They said the suspension of the acting EFCC boss has not yet been made official by the government

The acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has reportedly been suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Magu was reportedly suspended on Tuesday, July 7, to allow him to face a probe into the allegations of misconduct against him, Premium Times reported.

The newspaper said top presidential sources who did not want to be named, confirmed the suspension of Magu.

Another newspaper, The Nation, which also reported on the suspension of the acting EFCC boss, said the government was planning on releasing a formal statement regarding the suspension.

Magu's reported suspension comes a day after he was summoned by a presidential panel for questioning over alleged infractions against him.

The acting EFCC boss was reported to have been questioned for several hours by members of the panel in the presence of an EFCC counsel member, Rotimi Oyedepo.

Sources said at the end of the day, Magu spent the night at Area 10 Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID) ahead of the second day of questioning.

Meanwhile, Professor Femi Odekunle,a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has reacted to the ordeal of Ibrahim Magu.

Magu's ordeal comes two weeks after the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), recommend his removal to President Buhari.

Malami, in a memorandum to the president, anchored his recommendation on several grounds “raging from diversion of recovered loot to insubordination and misconduct” by Magu.

In a preliminary reaction to the situation on behalf of PACAC, Professor Odekunle said the plans to replace Magu are already in motion. He made the comment in a statement sent to journalists in reaction to the media reports concerning the acting EFCC boss which went viral.

Part of the statement read: ‘‘The alleged originating Malami memo, up to the current 'arrest' seems an outcome of power-play by power blocs in the corridors of power in which Malami appears to be an arrow-head or major agent of a power bloc that is not really interested in, or in support of, Buhari's anti-corruption fight.

‘‘The position of PACAC is that while Magu, or any official of whatever status, must be nailed if found to be corrupt, the president must be careful not to shoot its anti-corruption fight/modest achievements in the foot, and not to forget that the EFCC under Magu has been the administration's anti-corruption poster-face."

