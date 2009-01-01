Home | News | General | Social media reacts as beautiful lady celebrates 20th birthday with stunning Mercedes Benz

- A beautiful local sport reporter, Chulumanco Amahle, decided to buy herself an expensive gift as an early birthday present

- Amahle bought herself a brand-new Mercedes Benz and she showed off the whip on social media

- While many congratulated her on the new car, others could not believe she was actually 20 years old

On Monday, sport reporter Chulumanco Amahle took to Twitter to show off her new whip. She revealed she bought herself an early birthday gift.

Amahle shared photos of herself with her new whip and she captioned it:

"Not doing too bad for a 20-year-old. Early birthday gift to myself."

Photo credit: Chulumanco Amahle/Twitter.

Take a look at the post below:

The post gathered a lot of reactions and South Africans could not believe Amahle was only 20 years old.

Coronavirus: Traders reveal hike in cost of food items as Easter beckons

Twitter user, @ituselolo_, commented:

"There is absolutely nothing wrong with being 35 sis, anyway congratulations."

To prove that she is in fact 20 years old, Amahle shared a photo of her student card with her ID number on it.

She captioned the post:

"For everyone saying I’m not actually 20... heal."

Others did not care about Amahle's age and they simply congratulated her on her new whip.

Twitter user, @VuyelwaDeSousa, wrote:

"Hehehe haibo! I wonder what some of us are doing wrong."

Boromo Mokoena, who goes by the Twitter handle @Boromo_M, commented:

"Wow! Congratulations Amahle, I'm inspired."

