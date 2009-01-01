Home | News | General | European giants declare July 7 as day to honour Super Eagles star Victor Osimhen (here's why)

- Victor Osimhen continues to get more accolades from Lille

- The French League giants declared July 7th international Victor Osimhen day

- Osimhen finished his debut season as the club's best player and top European clubs already on his case

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has continued to enjoy so much accolades from his French League club Lille.

The Nigeria international joined Les Dogues last summer and he became an instant hit for Christophe Galtier's men.

He scored 18 goals and six assists in 38 appearances across competitions - a performance that helped him become the club's best player for the season.

The 21-year-old former youth international also won this year's Prix Marc-Vivien Foe award, beating fellow Nigerian star Simon Moses and others to the award.

Meanwhile, despite being linked with a move to Italian League side Napoli this summer, Lille have simply declared today, July 7, international Victor Osimhen day.

The club is paying a loud tribute for the goal poacher - a reward for his impressive performances in his debut season in France.

Apart from Napoli, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool and a few other top European clubs have shown interests in the youngster.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lille president Gerard Lopez has finally confirmed that there is ongoing negotiations between his side and Napoli over the transfer of Victor Osimhen.

The Nigerian star is one of the best strikers in Europe considering his superb performances for Lille since he replaced Ivorian star Nicolas Pepe.

But despite all the clubs who have shown interest to sign Osimhen, it appears that Napoli are the side who are serious in having the Super Eagles forward.

Also, Legit.ng revealed that Victor Osimhen’s impressive season has attracted top clubs including Premier League sides Manchester United and Arsenal, but his Ligue 1 club Lille are looking to make good cash from his move.

The Nigerian is getting a lot of attention as Serie A side Napoli are also lurking around in a bid to earn the 21-year-old’s signature.

He grabbed 18 goals for the Ligue 1 outfit at the just concluded season as mass exodus looms at the club with reports that Mike Maignan, Boubakary Soumare and Gabriel Magalhaes all linked with a move away from the club.

