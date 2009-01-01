Home | News | General | Tottenham star sends Mourinho 1 unpleasant message over his comments on Spurs

- Harry Winks has hot back at his manager Jose Mourinho

- The England midfielder reacted to the Portuguese claims that Tottenham players are too nice

- Mourinho claims such nice teams only end up winning fair play title

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Harry Winks has replied his manager Jose Mourinho after saying the team is too nice following the bust-up between Hugo Lloris and Heung-min Son.

The Portuguese born handler made the statement after the North Londoners were defeated by Wolverhampton Wanderers in March. He added that it is only the 'Fair Play Cup' such nice teams win.

After suffering a disappointing defeat to Sheffield United at the Bramall Lane earlier this month, Spurs returned to winning ways with a 1-0 win over Everton at the White Hart Lane this week.

Meanwhile, the former Chelsea and Manchester United boss described Lloris and Son back and forth on the pitch in Monday's victory over Toffees as “beautiful.”

Daily Star reports that Winks who separated his teammates at half time insists there has never been anything nice about the Spurs dressing room after a loss.

He said: “I wouldn't say we're too nice, no.

“We've been on the receiving end of each other's critiques before after some defeats or games when we haven't been right. We've told each other.

“After the game against Sheffield, it wasn't a pretty game, it wasn't a good game to be involved in and we had some words to say to each other.

Harry Winks getting instructions from his manager Jose Mourinho - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

“The most important thing we can do is show it on the pitch. We can say stuff in the changing rooms and in team meetings.

“But we have to show it on the pitch and I think this was a step in the right direction.”

The England international was also full of praise for Mourinho after helping them develop a strong mentality as they try to reach a European spot.

He said: “Do we have a strong mentality? I think so, yeah. Especially when the manager's come in, we've got some positive performances and results.

“Our problem has really been consistency and that's something we have to work on going forward.

“If we want to challenge for the Premier League or be around the top four, it's important we have consistency. That's really been our problem this season.”

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tottenham pair Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min had to be separated by teammates after they were involved in an ugly bust-up during their 1-0 slim win over Everton on Tuesday night, July 6.

A first-half own goal by Micahel Keane is all Tottenham needed to bag three crucial points at home.

But the match was not short of drama as cameras caught Son and Lloris shouting and pushing each other at half-time of the league meeting.

Also, Legit.ng reported that Portugal international Bruno Fernandes was the savior for Manchester United on Friday night, June 19, as his penalty saved Solskjaer and his men from defeat against Spurs in 1-1 draw.

The North Londoners started the match impressively with Harry Kane and Harry Winks making some impressive runs and they almost opened scoring in the 7th minute.

Luke Shaw sent a long pass to Anthony Martial two minutes later in what would have been Manchester United's goal, but the Frenchman was unable to beat goalkeeper Hugo Lloris.

[embedded content]

