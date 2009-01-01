Home | News | General | Ondo 2020: Nine reasons lawmakers want deputy governor impeached (list)

- Ondo state is witnessing a political turmoil as 14 lawmakers want the deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, impeached

- The lawmakers have already initiated the impeachment move against the deputy governor

- Allegations ranging from the political to the economical have been listed as the reasons behind their move

It's no longer news that at least 14 members of the Ondo state House of Assembly want the state's deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, impeached. What is yet to be known, however, is why they want him removed.

Meanwhile, a report by Premium Times states that the lawmakers have revealed the reasons why they want Ajayi impeached.

This piece highlights the reasons listed by the lawmakers and at least two other probable reasons why the impeachment move was initiated.

Ondo 2020: Nine reasons lawmakers want deputy governor impeached. Photo credit: Agboola Alfred Ajayi

Source: Twitter

Below are the seven allegations brought against the deputy governor by the lawmakers and why they want him impeached:

1. Gross misconduct

2. Abuse of office with actions likely to bring down Ondo State government.

3. Financial recklessness

4. Abandonment of office, official duties and other assignments

5. The altercation with the state's commissioner of police

The lawmakers alleged that the deputy governor's actions on Sunday, June 21, could cause a breach of peace. They accused of attempting to incite the citizens against the Ondo state government.

6. False claims against the state House of Assembly

The lawmakers also made reference to a publication dated Tuesday, June 23, by his sacked aide, Babatope Okeowo.

According to the lawmakers, Okeowo maligned the credibility of the legislative arm of government with false allegations of cash inducement.

7. Defection to PDP

The lawmakers also hinged their impeachment move on a petition from the Ondo state chapter of the APC on the alleged defection of the deputy governor to the PDP.

Above are the reason listed by the lawmakers. However, there may also be some unstated reasons while they want the deputy governor impeached:

8. Refusal to resign

Having left the party on whose platform he was elected alongside the governor, many believed the honourable thing for Ajayi to do is to resign from the government. His insistence not to resign and pave way for another party loyalist to occupy the important political position may be another reason behind the impeachment move

9. Destabilising the government to pave way for the PDP

Agboola has defected to the PDP and is already cleared to participate in the party's governorship primary. The deputy governor may want to use his position to further weaken the ruling party while he builds his new political home, the PDP.

A key example was his recent desperation to take over the governance of the state from Governor Rotimi Akeredolu after the governor tested positive for Covid-19.

He had even given the governor the ultimatum to hand over to him before the latter announced that he had recovered and tested negative for the disease seven days after he was confirmed positive.

