58-year-old actor Kanayo O. Kanayo becomes a barrister after passing law school exams

- Congratulations are in order for actor Kanayo O. Kanayo who has just become a full-fledged barrister

- The veteran actor shared the news that he passed his law school examinations on his IG page

- Fans and colleagues have showered an out-pour of congratulatory messages on the movie star

At age 58, veteran Nigerian actor Kanayo O. Kanayo has proven to his fans that everything is achievable once a person is filled with dedication and a burning passion to achieve his/her desires.

The celebrated movie veteran has just become the latest full-fledged barrister that will be joining the justice system just after passing his law school examinations.

Kanayo recently took to his official page on photo-sharing app to partially give those following him a hint into his latest achievement.

The movie star simply shared a screenshot of a report noting that he has passed his law school exams.

58-year-old actor Kanayo O. Kanayo. Photo: Instagram/@kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

In the caption, he said: "Thank you for your prayers and support. Congratulating me without knowing what and why. It’s called FRIENDSHIP. It’s called TRUST. It’s called CONFIDENCE. We keep it low and conservative till after the call."

See his post below:

Giving fans a better grasp of Kanayo’s latest achievement, a friend of the actor on Facebook identified as Chris Kehinde Nwandu said: "Join me in congratulating my brother and bosom friend, veteran actor KOK who just passed his Law School exams to qualify as a full-fledged Barrister at Law."

See his post below:

Since the news broke fans have started congratulating the actor. Read what some of them had to say below:

prettywinnie22: "Big congratulations sir you deserve it."

veronicaobum: "Congratulations."

kleitoschichet: "Congratulations Sir! God's grace."

wytengodson: "Congratulations once more senior brother."

isaacbobangel: "Congrats sir more to come."

mirembezainab4: "Congratulations legend."

Recall that in 2019, Legit.ng reported that the actor shared photos of himself as he bagged a degree in law from University of Abuja. Kanayo also congratulated his coursemate, Elizabeth Ayua, who graduated with a First Class from the same degree as him.

The actor while announcing his feat on social media, shared a clip of himself and some of his coursemates at their convocation ceremony.

[embedded content]

