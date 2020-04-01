Home | News | General | Ondo Assembly serves deputy governor impeachment notice

Nine members back out.

14 Sign impeachment notice.

House adjourned till Wednesday

Dayo Johnson – Akure

The defected deputy governor of Ondo State Hon Agboola Ajayi was today served impeachment notice by the state House of Assembly over allegation of gross misconduct.

14 of the 26 members of the assembly signed the impeachment notice while nine led by the deputy speaker lroju Ogundeji backed out of the process.

The motion for the impeachment was read on the floor of the assembly by the Clerk Bode Adeyelu.

Speaker, Rt Hon Bamidele Oloyelogun said that the constitution empowers the assembly to investigate the allegation and proceed on impeachment if necessary on the deputy governor when necessary constitutional requirements were met.

He orders the clerk to immediately serve the embattled deputy governor notice of impeachment having been signed by 14 members of the assembly.

A mild drama took place when the Deputy Speaker Hon. Iroju Ogundeji and others not in support of the impeachment were shouted down and denied contributing to the motion and the motion was put into voice votes.

The Majority Leader, Jamiu Maito, therefore, moved a motion for adjournment till Wednesday, July 8 and it was seconded by Oluyede Fayide.

Speaking with newsmen, the chairman of the House committee on information Gbenga Omole said that ” The house reconvened today after a month recess.

“We did what we have to do, we reconsidered the OSOPADEC bill for 2020 and we received a petition against the deputy governor of Ondo State, Hon. Agboola Ajayi and we are working on it.

The first process here was that 14 members signed a notice of impeachment which is the first step.

Those people ranting don’t know the procedure. It’s a process and the process is on and it shall be concluded.

Two-third of 26 is 18. Impeachment is a process. In fact, it is only nine that we needed for what we needed today, that is one-third and 14 signed and there were all at the plenary today. As I said, it is a process.

There are various petitions from citizens of Ondo State and we are working on all the petitions before us.

I don’t know if the deputy governor has taken the Assembly to court. I’m not aware of any letter, you can ask the clerk.

Also speaking to newsmen after the plenary sitting, Hon. Festus Akingbaso representing Idanre Constituency said that the impeachment notice was unconstitutional.

Akingbaso said that ” it would not stand because it did not meet two-third of the house members required by law.

Another member, Hon. Samuel Edamisan insisted that the impeachment move was not only unconstitutional but that it would not work

Meanwhile, the impeachment notice signed by the 14 lawmakers reads ” consequent upon listed below us the under listed duly elected honourable members of the 9th Assembly moved the impeachment of the deputy governor of Ondo State, Agboola Ajayi with immediate effect based on the following allegations

Gross misconduct, abuse of office with action likely to bring down Ondo state government, financial recklessness, abandonment of office, official duties, and other assignments.

“Action on Sunday 21st, 2020, likely to cause a breach of peace in reference to 1983 political crisis with the intent to incite the citizens against the government of Ondo state in a video clip at government House ground before the Commissioner of Police Ondo state

” Publications dated Tuesday 23rd June 2020 on the new media and prints media by his sacked aides Babatope Okeowo credited to his person and office by Sahara reporters and others, maligning the credibility of the legislative arm of the government of cash inducement

” Petition from the APC, Ondo chapter on his alleged movement to the Peoples Democratic Party, having sworn in as the deputy governor on the party’s ticket with Mr. Governor for a four-year term.

The lawmakers in support include Aderoboye Samuel, Oladiji Olamide, Festus Adefiranye, Adeyemi Olayemi

Muhammad Oladele, Oluwole Ogunmolasuyi, Borokini Simeon, Gegudu Ololade, Abiodun Faleye, Felemu Olusegun, Akintomide Akinrogunde, Towase Kuti, Oluyede Olusola and Akinruntan Abayomi.

The nine lawmakers who dissociated themselves from the impeachment in their letter said that ” We the under listed elected honourable members of the 9th session of the Ondo State House of Assembly hereby append our signatures to clarify that we have resolved not to partake in the impeachment process of the Ondo State deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.

” ln view of the above we hereby bring to the notice of Mr. Clerk, Mr. Adeyelu Micheal Bode, Thee entire honorable members of the Ondo State House of Assembly and the General public that we do not support the impeachment process and would not want to be associated with it based on personal convictions.

They include lroju Ogundeji, Jamiu Suleiman Maito, Rasheed Elegbeleye, Tomide Akinrinbodo, Samuel Ademola

Favour Semilore Tomomewo, Festus Akingbaso, Adewale Adekunle and

Torhukerhijo Success.

Tuesday’s sitting was witnessed by the state chairman of the party Ade Adetimehin, the Special Adviser to the governor on Political Matters, Victor Olabimtan amongst other chieftains of the party.

