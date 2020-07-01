Home | News | General | Benin River Port project on course, Ekehuan link-road to connect port city

The Edo State Government has assured that the Benin City River Port Project is on course, as the screening of the project’s transaction advisor, to coordinate the various stakeholders to deliver the project, intensifies.

This is amid work on the dualisation of the Ekehuan link-road to the port, which connects the port city to the city centre and other arteries linking major towns within the state and neighbouring states.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the Obaseki-led administration is making steady progress in actualising the legacy project which is sited in Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

“Preliminary soil testing has since been completed and a marine police post has been stationed at the site to beef up security and protect personnel conducting groundwork for the commencement of the project,” he said.

He added that the Engr. Greg Ogbeifun-led Benin City River Port Technical Committee set up to monitor the implementation of the Benin City River Port project is working round-the-clock to ensure the realisation of the project.

He noted that the state government awaits relevant regulatory approvals for the project as well as due evaluation exercise for top bidders for the provision of Transaction Advisory (TA) Services for the project.

Osagie noted that the state government is also working on the Ekehuan Road dualisation and other related road projects which will serve as tributaries for the Project.

“With the support of the state government, the Nigeria Police Force has established a Marine Police Base in the state. The Marine Police Base which is part of the state’s security architecture code-named ‘Wabaizigan’ provides needed security for equipment and workers at the site of the project in Gelegele,” he noted.

The governor’s aide added that representatives of the state government are working with relevant federal government agencies to secure agreements and approvals of international organisations and partners to spur the project.

