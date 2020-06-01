Home | News | General | BREAKING: 14 of 26 Ondo Assembly members serve impeachment notice to deputy Gov
- 4 hours 11 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Ondo State House of Assembly has served a notice of impeachment to the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.
14 of the 26 members of the Assembly signed the notice on Tuesday, while nine voted against the decision.
Details shortly…
Vanguard News
