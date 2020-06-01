Home | News | General | BREAKING: 14 of 26 Ondo Assembly members serve impeachment notice to deputy Gov

The Ondo State House of Assembly has served a notice of impeachment to the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi.

14 of the 26 members of the Assembly signed the notice on Tuesday, while nine voted against the decision.

Vanguard News

