Edo election: Gov Wike responds to Ganduje’s threat to isolate him

Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, has responded to an attack on him by his Kano State counterpart, Abdullahi Ganduje.





Both governors are pitted against each other as chairmen of their different political parties campaign council for the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State.





Addressing reporters yesterday, after his team’s inauguration, Governor Ganduje said his party would isolate Governor Wike and humiliate the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP candidate, Godwin Obaseki .





Wike, while speaking at the inauguration of the PDP campaign council, in Abuja, on Tuesday, said the threats by Ganduje, to “isolate” him until the elections were over, had exposed the plot by the APC to take undue advantage of security agents.





The Rivers State Governor said it is the man, who pocketed dollars that should to be isolated, adding that Ganduje is not his match.





“Between me and a man who has been caught pocketing dollars, who deserves to be isolated?”

