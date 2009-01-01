Oluwo of Iwo claims family planning can wipe out human race

Abdulrasheed Akanbi, the oluwo of Iwoland, has kicked against the adoption of family planning saying it could lead to the eradication of the human race.





In a lengthy post on his Instagram page, the monarch said there is need to fight several misconceptions such as equating huge population with poverty.





There is, however, no research that proves that a large population would automatically cause poverty. Rather, poverty is due to the country’s inability to adequately provide for its population.





Citing Canada as an instance, the Iwo monarch said nations adopting family planning are at the risk of having the land occupied by foreigners.

He said China — which boasts of a huge population — is evidence that human strength is critical to the socio-economic development of nations.





According to him, the focus should be on how government can provide the right environment for individuals to explore their potentials not shrinking population.





Akanbi also said there is a need for the government to improve the quality of both formal and technical education to enrich and promote brains needed for economic growth.





“There is much more strength in procreation. We ignorantly related poverty to overpopulation. If it were to be, China, by now should be the most affected nation by poverty. But no, China is the emerging world power, getting it very right,” he wrote.





“Few other powerful nations are getting it wrong for placing a limit on childbearing years back.”









