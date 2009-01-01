Notice of impeachment: Akeredolu’s deputy, Ajayi breaks silence





Following the notice of impeachment signed by 14 members of the Ondo State of House Assembly on Tuesday against the embattled Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, he has said that he was yet to be served with the impeachment notice.





According to Ajayi, who spoke in Akure, the Ondo State capital, he is unruffled with the political situation surrounding his office as well as the current development in the state.





Agboola noted that with what he had so far read on social media and heard from the news so far today that nine lawmakers had dissociated themselves from what he described as “kangaroo impeachment process, the move is dead on arrival.”





He maintained that he had already approached the court for necessary action.





Earlier, the 14 out of 26 lawmakers had signed impeachment notice against the deputy governor with nine of the state’s legislators distancing themselves from the move.





During the plenary, Ajayi was alleged of gross misconduct, financial recklessness, abandonment of office among other allegations.

