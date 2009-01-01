Hushpuppi: Why APC wants me, Atiku, Saraki, PDP leaders arrested – Timi Frank

A political activist, Timi Frank, has condemned the call for probe of former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, ex-Senate President, Bukola Saraki, ex-Speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, Senator Dino Melaye and himself.





He said the All Progressives Congress (APC) demanded investigation of the Peoples Democratc Party (PDP) after the arrest of Ramon Abbas aka Hushpuppi, because it wanted the downfall of opposition leaders.





The Nigerian was recently arrested in Dubai and extradited to the United States where he is currently facing trial.





In a statement on Tuesday, Frank said in making the call, APC merely relied on images of the politicians with Hushpuppi at a public function.

Frank noted that photographs do not prove any of them had business dealings of any kind with him.





He stated that Hushpupi, like any other Nigerian, asked for photos with the PDP stalwarts, and they obliged.





Frank said it was beyond the comprehension of the APC, “because Nigerians loathe them and run away from them whenever they come across them in foreign countries, hence they are trying to rope us into imaginary business dealings with Hushpuppi.”





“Does the APC think that the USA and its security agencies, like the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) make arrests before investigation? Does the APC government not realise that the investigation was carried out before Hushpuppi was arrested?





Frank stressed that America is not Nigeria “where APC militant wing, alias the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and other security agencies, go about harassing innocent citizens even before any investigation is carried out”.





He said the federal government and “sycophantic town criers are very good at weaving lies, propaganda, stealing and embezzlement of public funds, supporting Boko Haram insurgents, bandits and protecting APC political Hushpuppis”.





Frank mocked “the cabals in the Villa”, noting that before 2015, “they were in debt and extreme poverty but have within the last five years of Buhari’s regime become multi-billionaires”.





The outspoken critic noted that they “acquired Etisalat, now known as 9Mobile, Keystone Bank, etc. Some of these APC political hushpuppies even had bullion vans in their houses during the 2019 presidential election campaigns.”





He recalled how an APC governor “opened a bank in his ‘Babariga’ where he openly pocketed huge amounts of dollars without personal shame or repercussions from this government”.





The activist alleged that billions of dollars have been taken away at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and other government agencies under the APC regime.





“The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, last week, called for the sack of the head of the EFCC over corruption allegations. The EFCC boss, Ibrahim Magu, is presently being quizzed by a Presidential Panel. What can be more embarrassing to a country than for the head of its anti-graft crusade to be indicted for corruption?”





NEWS: Obaseki vs Ize-Iyamu: No free dollars for you to loot in Edo - PDP fires back at Ganduje

Frank advised the government to “bury their head in shame. This is the most corrupt democratic administration in the history of our beloved country. If Hushpuppi had been extradited to Nigeria, this corrupt and clueless Buhari-led APC regime would have set him free.”





The former APC deputy spokesman added that the FBI does not need anybody to urge them to investigate any individual.





Frank warned the Buhari administration and the APC to stop wasting time sponsoring unnecessary protests.





He urged them to focus on delivering, “the fake promises they made to Nigerians during their electioneering campaigns and to think of how to repay all the debts they have accumulated through incessant foreign and local loans”.

