Home | News | General | COVID-19: Humanitarian affairs minister commended for administering aid to poor Nigerians

- Sadiya Farouq, the minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development has been commended for her devotion to ameliorating the challenges faced by poor Nigerians

- The commendation was given by the Coalition for Good Governance (CGG)

- The group said the social intervention programmes in the country is an indication of President Muhammadu Buhari's commitment to Nigerians

PAY ATTENTION: Install our latest app for Android, read the best news on Nigeria’s #1 news app

The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, was on Tuesday, July 7, commended for her supervision and transparent administration of aides to the poorest Nigerians since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic.

A report by the Coalition for Good Governance (CGG), also lauded the minister's management of emergency issues and the N-Power scheme which recently began enrolling Batch C.

Signed by Mohammed Abu, the report said the ministry under Farouq has impacted on the lives of millions of less-privileged and young Nigerians.

Kogi guber: Huge number of APC aspirants is due to my efforts, says Gov Bello

It said after a critical assessment of the various social interventions in the country, it found out that the ministry has rendered a lofty standard in governance and administration in Nigeria.

The group said it suffices to state that it was not business as usual as the distribution of monies and food items meant for the vulnerable groups were strictly monitored through an enhanced feedback system the detects any shortcoming on the part of the field officers.

"The winding down of the Batch A and B streams of the N-Power scheme and the introduction of the Batch C Stream is indeed commendable due to the impact it would have in the lives of over 500,000 youths across the country," the group's report said.

Minister Sadiya Farouq giving aid to a Nigerian. Photo credit: Ministry of humanitarian affairs

Source: Facebook

It said the initiative reinforces the commitment of the Muhammadu Buhari administration in touching the lives of the youths and ordinary citizens in numerous ways in line with his electoral promises.

Interesting opportunities available on the NPower portal

The group also called on the federal government and relevant stakeholders to sustain its support for the minister.

It recommended that: "That the federal government of Nigeria should as a matter of necessity continue to give the required support to the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development in the implementation of the various social intervention programmes in the country."

Also, all Nigerians must support the federal government’s efforts towards alleviating the sufferings of the ordinary citizens in the country.

Nigerians should show support the activities of the ministry of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the ministry of humanitarian affairs disclosed the number and categories of jobs available to Batch C of the N-Power programme.

The ministry said the new phase of the scheme will focus on the following areas of human endeavours: N-Teach; N-Health; N-Agro as well as N-Build, N-Creative and N-Tech.

NYSC portal login and registration process will be easy with our guide

It also said that while the N-Teach and N-Health are open only to graduates, graduates and non-graduates are eligible to apply to N-Agro as well as N- Build, N-Creative and N-Tech.

5 years after, Nigerians speak about Buhari's administration | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...