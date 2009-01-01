Home | News | General | Juventus throw away a 2-goal lead in embarrassing loss to AC Milan at the San Siro

- AC Milan vs Juventus produced six goals in an entertaining encounter at the San Siro

- The Rossoneri came from two goals down to beat the Serie champions by 4-2

- Ibrahimovic, Kessi, Leao, and Rebic scored for Milan as Rabiot and Ronaldo found the back of the net for Juventus

AC Milan vs Juventus ended 4-2 in favour of the home side as Milan came from a two-goal deficit to win the match in emphatic style.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Franck Kessie canceled Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo's goals before Rafael Leao and Ante Rebic sealed the win for the Red and Black.

The first half was entertaining but chances were few and far between to separate both sides at the San Siro.

AC Milan vs Juventus: Ibrahimovic scores as Rossoneri beat Old Lady 4-2. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Ibrahimovic had the best chance for Milan but his shot did little to trouble Wojciech Szczesny in goal.

Leonardo Bonucci also could not keep his effort down as he blazed his shot well over the bar from a Miralem Pjanic's set-piece.

However, it was Juve that took the lead two minutes after the restart as Rabiot made a solo run from his own half before unleashing a right-foot shot into the to corner to make it 1-0.

Ronaldo added Juve's second in the 53rd minute after timing his run to perfection to score his 26th of the season to make it 2-0.

But Ibrahimovic brought the Rossoneri back into the game from a spot-kick after Bonucci handled the ball in the penalty area to make it 2-1.

And the come back was complete for Milan as Kessie weaved his way through the Bianconeri's defence to score a sensational goal to make it 2-1.

The game was turned on its head in the 67th minute as Rafael Leao shot took a slight deflection and found its way into the back of the net to make it 3-2.

Rebic completed the onslaught after Alex Sandro delivered a poor pass into his path and the Croatian striker took a first-time shot to make it 4-2.

Juventus run of seven straight wins in Serie A ended in a heavy defeat at the San Siro but the Old Lady maintain a seven-point gap ahead of Lazio in second place.

