Edo guber: Gov Obaseki has squandered Edo people goodwill - Political commentator
- 2 hours 55 minutes ago
- Michael Ovienmhada has endorsed Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the next governor of Edo state
- Ovienmhada is a respected political commentator, playwright, poet and author from Edo state
- The playwright says Governor Obaseki has squandered the goodwill of the Edo people towards him
Michael Ovienmhada, a respected political commentator, playwright, poet and author from Edo state, says Governor Godwin Obaseki has squandered his time in office.
Ovienmhada made the assertion in a piece he wrote endorsing All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Pasto Osagie Ize-Iyamu as the next governor of the state.
Ovienmhada said the governorship election will expose Governor Obaseki because he must run on his own record.
Governor Obaseki has been squandering his goodwill in office. Photo credit: Osadebey House
Source: UGC
“He promised 200,000 jobs. Did he deliver? Let the electorate shine a light on his period in office and let them judge him.
“Does Edo deserve four more years of a man who spent the last three years fighting his benefactor?
“Does Edo deserve four more years of a man who has set the EFCC on all his political opponents?
“Does Edo deserve four more years of a man who has been revoking C of Os of political opponents and pulling down their property?
“Does Edo deserve four more years of a man who has not made new friends in four years as governor but has managed to create so many enemies?” he queried.
He stated that in 2016, Obaseki was given so much support by his benefactor, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and the people of the state, but he didn't reciprocate the gesture.
“The people of Edo state gave him so much support. It is my verdict that he has squandered his time in office by essentially scoring own goals,” he added.
In endorsing Ize-Iyamu, Ovienmhada stated that the APC candidate “believes that with prudent management of the resources of the state, we can have free and qualitative education and put a laptop in the hands of every child in Edo state.
“He believes that the state can go into partnership with BEDC instead of fighting them, to improve the state of electricity substantially in the state.”
He called on residents of Edo state to “join hands to help propel Osagie Ize-Iyamu on his journey to Osadebey house and we must also be prepared to hold his legs to the fire for the next four years.”
In a related development, Prince Kassim Afegbua, a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) member and former commissioner for information and orientation in Edo state, has reiterated that he will not back Governor Obaseki's re-election bid.
Afegbua described Obaseki as a stranger in the PDP, berating the party for gifting the governor its governorship ticket in Edo state.
According to him, it is wrong for the party to surrender its privileges and structures to a new entrant in its fold.
