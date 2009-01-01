Home | News | General | End of the road: Magu moves personal belongings out of EFCC headquarters

- It seems the end of the road for Ibrahim Magu as the EFCC boss is near

- The embattled anti-graft campaigner has directed his aides to move his belongings out of the EFCC head office

- An official of the federal government had earlier alleged that Magu is already on his way out as EFCC boss

A report by Tribune newspapers indicates that the embattled acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, has moved some of his personal belongings out of the headquarters of the commission.

According to the report, the EFCC boss instructed his aides to remove his belongings from the EFCC facility on Tuesday, July 7 while he was on his way to the presidency for the second day of his grilling.

A source quoted in the report disclosed that the aides came to the EFCC headquarters in two vehicles to pack some of the belongings and they may come again on Wednesday, July 8 to pack what remains in the office.

Magu has reportedly moved his personal belongings out of EFCC headquarters. Photo credit: EFCC

Source: Depositphotos

The ongoing grilling of Magu is has been a trending topic in Nigeria for the past 24 hours.

Inside sources say there are weighty allegations against the anti-graft boss and the presidential panel is seeking to unravel the truth.

As expected, on social media, Magu is the number one trending topic in the country as many Nigerians shared their thoughts on his ordeal.

Bolanle Cole Esq wrote on Twitter: President Buhari should apologise to the Nigerian Senate led by Bukola Saraki and Nigerians for imposing Magu on us against his rejection twice by the Senate. Saraki meant well for Nigerians.

Gimba Kakanda wrote from another perspective: If Magu is ever found guilty of this, the irony of being a perpetrator of the very vice he was employed to stop, may demoralize a generation of change-makers misled to think that change has come.

Olusola Jide is already suggesting a replacement: I think it will make sense to return Nuhu Ribadu to replace Magu as EFCC boss even if it's just in an acting capacity. At least he is not known to be corrupt. That guy held corrupt guys by their balls. He was fearlessly fearless.

Magu's ordeal is coming two weeks after the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Mr Abubakar Malami (SAN), recommend his removal to President Muhammadu Buhari.

Malami, in a memorandum to the president, anchored his recommendation on several grounds “raging from diversion of recovered loot to insubordination and misconduct” by Magu.

Meanwhile, Professor Femi Odekunle, a member of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), has said the plans to replace Magu are already in motion.

He made the allegation in a statement sent to journalists on Monday, June 6 in reaction to Magu's invitation to the presidential panel.

