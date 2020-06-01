Home | News | General | COVID-19 pandemic: Lagos to empower 1M youths in digital skills by 2023

Kindly Share This Story:

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government led by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, through the office of the Special Adviser on Education has kicked off jobs Initiative targeted at empowering young people in eight state based tertiary institutions.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Education, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, who disclosed this explained that Initiative tagged, ‘Jobs Initiative Lagos’ (www.jobsinlagos.ng) will see to the complementary training of students in their ultimate and penultimate year in entrepreneurship, employability and basic digital skills required for the workplace.

Wahab added; “The essence of the program is to account for the documented gaps in current curriculum that bedevils the employment market and to increase labour employability of graduates in Nigeria’s Center of Excellence.

‘Candidates who complete the program will get an opportunity to be featured on a jobs portal from where partner corporate organisations can select fresh graduates for recruitment.

“This Initiative will run alongside a more robust digital skills campaign ‘Digital Skills Initiative Lagos aimed at empowering over one million young people in the state by 2023 with digital skills, which will invariably position Lagos as the Tech Hub of Africa.

“Students in secondary schools in Lagos would have access to well-trained instructors while those out of school would access digital skills training and various internship opportunities as they complete the programs.”

He stated that the projects are being coordinated by LoftyInc Allied Partners Limited, an innovation development company that develops start-up teams, manages innovation programs, and facilitates impact projects in West Africa.

Wahab said the first phase of the Initiatives kicked off in June and will continue over the next four months leveraging a virtual learning platform while the Digital Skills Initiative Lagos will commence virtually until the ease of the lockdown necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The two programs are in sync with the THEMES agenda of Governor Sanwo-Olu in Lagos, wherein Education is a key pillar with the multiplier effect of Human Capital Development on the whole ecosystem,” Wahab stated.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...