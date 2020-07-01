Home | News | General | BREAKING: Kwara Chief of Staff Adisa Logun is dead

Late Adisa Logun

By Demola Akinyemi

The Chief of Staff to Kwara State government, Alh Adisa Logun is dead.

The late Chief of Staff in his late 70s reportedly died in a health facility in Ilorin late Tuesday afternoon.

He was said to have been rushed to the hospital on Monday evening from his GRA home in Ilorin when he was having serious health complications before he eventually died yesterday.

It was not confirmed at press time whether or not he died of COVID-19 complications.

But a family source who craved anonymity confirmed the death to journalists in Ilorin.

The story was already trending in the local media at press time.

Several efforts through calls and SMS messages to the Chief press secretary, Rafiu Ajakaye to confirm the development proved abortive as he neither receive the calls nor reply the SMS messages.

Late Adisa Logun was appointed by Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq in 2019 as his Chief of Staff shortly after his swearing-in on May 29,2019.

Vanguard

