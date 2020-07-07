Home | News | General | Nigeria records 503 new COVID-19 cases; total now 29,879
COVID-19: FG frees 7,813 inmates in 18 states, FCT
Magu sent back to police custody as operatives search his residence

Nigeria records 503 new COVID-19 cases; total now 29,879



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Nigeria, on Tuesday, recorded 503 new cases of COVID-19 in 20 states, bring the total confirmed cases to 29,879, with 669 deaths.

Of the new cases reported by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Lagos which is the epicenter, leads with a total of 153 cases, followed by Ondo State with 76 confirmed cases.

Other states are Edo-54, FCT-41, Enugu-37, Rivers-30, Benue-24,Osun-20, Kaduna-15, Kwara-13, Abia-9, Borno-8, Plateau-6, Taraba-5, Ogun-3, Kano-3, Kebbi-2, Nasarawa-2,  Bayelsa-1 and Gombe-1.

So far Nigeria has discharged a total of 12,108 and had recorded 669 deaths as of July 7.


The NCDC report also revealed that 203 cases were discharged in the last 24 hours in 11 states— Edo, 87; FCT, 33; Lagos, 23; Rivers, 19;  Akwa Ibom, 17; Ebonyi, 12; Kano, 5; Gombe, 3; Ondo, 2; Bauchi, 1 and Ogun, 1.

Also, 11 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours in six states: Oyo -5, Rivers -2 Adamawa 1, Akwa Ibom 1, Bayelsa -1 and Gombe- 1.


503 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;

Lagos-153
Ondo-76
Edo-54
FCT-41
Enugu-37
Rivers-30
Benue-24
Osun-20
Kaduna-15
Kwara-13
Abia-9
Borno-8
Plateau-6
Taraba-5
Ogun-3
Kano-3
Kebbi-2
Nasarawa-2
Bayelsa-1
Gombe-1

29,879 confirmed
12,108 discharged
669 deaths pic.twitter.com/gyghkcIbcb

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 7, 2020

Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 120