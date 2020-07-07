Nigeria records 503 new COVID-19 cases; total now 29,879

503 new cases of COVID19Nigeria;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 7, 2020
Lagos-153
Ondo-76
Edo-54
FCT-41
Enugu-37
Rivers-30
Benue-24
Osun-20
Kaduna-15
Kwara-13
Abia-9
Borno-8
Plateau-6
Taraba-5
Ogun-3
Kano-3
Kebbi-2
Nasarawa-2
Bayelsa-1
Gombe-1
29,879 confirmed
12,108 discharged
669 deaths pic.twitter.com/gyghkcIbcb
