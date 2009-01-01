Home | News | General | Jamie Vardy scores as Arsenal's Champions League qualification suffer major set back

- Arsenal vs Leicester City ended in a 1-1 draw for the Gunners

- Jamie Vardy's 85th goal cancelled out Aubameyang's opener in the first half of the tie

- The Gunners had to play a man less in the closing minutes after Eddie Nketiah was red-carded

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Arsenal have been dealt a massive blow in their hopes to qualify for the Champions League after they were forced o a 1-1 draw at the Emirates by Leicester

Leicester missed the services of key players including Madison, Chilwell and Pereira all who were not part of the Tuesday night, July 7, league meeting.

The absence of the trio saw the Foxes labour through the match as Arsenal dominated proceedings from the blow of the whistle.

The hosts went on to take an early lead in the 21st minute through Aubameyang, who slotted home from eight yards thanks to Saka's beautiful build-up.

Ronaldo Delima tops list of highest goalscorers at 21 for club and country (see where Messi and Ronaldo are)

Saka had a chance to double the lead four minutes later from Aubameyang's cross but Soyuncu slid in to prevent the teenager from reaching for the ball.

The restart saw Jamie Vardy nearly draw Leicester level but iOS effort was blocked by David Luiz.

The closing stages of the encounter was full of dramatic scenes as Eddie Nketiah was sent off 15 minutes to time after picking a second yellow after fouling Justin.

Leicester took advantage of Arsenal's numerical deficiency to equalise five minutes to stoppage time through Vardy who turned into the net from close range to make it 1-1.

The match eventually finished in a stalemate with both sides sharing the spoils.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

The result leaves Arsenal sitting seventh on the charts with points, five behind fifth-placed Man United who still have a match to play.

Former Real Madrid star reveals how Mourinho almost 'killed' Ronaldo despite scoring a hat-trick

Arsenal vs Leicester City: Bukayo Saka recorded his 5th Premier League assist in his side's 1-1 draw against Foxes - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Leicester are fourth, having given up third place to Chelsea who beat Crystal Palace 3-2 earlier on.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bukayo Saka has finally ended speculation over his future at Arsenal after the Gunners announced on Wednesday, July 1, that the Englishman has signed a new contract.

This latest development will come as a great one for all Arsenal fans who have been worried and thinking probably Bukayo Saka would leave this summer.

Paris-Saint-Germain are one of the clubs interested in the signing of Bukayo Saka as the side are known for giving young talents the chance to soar.

Meanwhile, Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has named Bukayo Saka as the player who should be praised for his incredible performance despite his side's defeat against Brighton.

For the second time in a week, Mikel Arteta and his wards suffered an embarrassing defeat when they conceded late goal against Brighton on Sunday, June 20.

Champions League defending champions Liverpool stunned by Napoli

The defeat came as a painful one for all Arsenal fans who had thought that the Gunners would soar after their defeat against Manchester City.

Rashidi Yekini is irreplaceable in Super Eagles – Abdul Sule | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...