- Gonzalo Higuain has played for Maurizio Sarri at three different clubs

- They worked together at Napoli and Chelsea before meeting again at Juventus

- Sarri says he doesn't fight with any other player like he does with the Argentine forward

Gonzalo Higuain happens to be the Juventus player he fights with the most claims the club's manager Maurizio Sarri.

The Italian-born tactician says his Argentine forwards sometimes needed to be pampered and at other times, he should be beaten against the wall.

Both Sarri and Higuain have worked together at three different clubs - Napoli, Chelsea and now Juventus but the striker is yet to replicate his 35 goals in 36 Serie A games in the 2015-16 season.

However, the manager is demanding the 32-year-old to produce another stunning performance in his present club.

"I always read that I fight with everyone, when actually the only person I fight with is Higuain, Sarri said.

"I don't know why that is, but it's always been the case. Maybe it's because he needs a rather aggressive counterpoint to bring out the best in him.

"Mentally he's fine but physically I don't know how much he can take because he's been on and off lately.

"He needs pampering one day and beating against a wall the next! When he's feeling down, he needs caring for. "

"When he's on a high, he must be brought down a peg because he can get too carried away.'

Gonzalo Higuain benched while on national team duty. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Both Sarri and Higuain will hope to win another Serie A title for Juve this season as they currently rank seven points clear at the top with eight games left.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Juventus legend Gianluigi Buffon has confirmed he will be returning to high school to complete his fifth year once he finally hangs his gloves.

The 42-year-old recently signed a one-year extension with the Italian League champions - with his current deal set to expire in the summer of 2021.

Buffon joined the Old Lady in 2001 and has gone ahead to win nine Serie A titles but has missed out on winning the Champions League silverware all through his career.

