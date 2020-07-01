Home | News | General | Magu’s suspension: Buhari’s anti-corruption fight political – Kingsley Moghalu

Kingsley Moghalu, the former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and presidential candidate in 2019 election has insinuated that the anti-corruption war under President Muhammadu Buhari is not independent of politics.

His position came in reaction to the suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on Tuesday..

Multiple sources had confirmed Magu’s suspension to The Nation after he faced the Presidential panel on corruption at the Presidential Villa on Monday morning over the allegation of corruption, insubordination and abuse of office — charges recently reported via memo by the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami to the President.

The ex-deputy governor of CBN on Twitter Tuesday evening said: ‘News of the suspension of EFCC Acting Chairman Ibrahim Magu by President Buhari, and all the “factional” controversy surrounding him since his appointment, goes far beyond Magu.

‘Our “fight” against corruption in Nigeria has been more of politics and power play.’

While suggesting that the politics may responsible for reasons why concrete measures have not been implemented in tackling corruption, Moghalu, however, maintained neutrality on the allegations Magu is being probed for.

“I take no position on whether or not Magu is guilty as alleged or not. But I think all the controversies indicate that control of EFCC is a “prize” that is being contested by powerful interests. This may be why we have not taken the real, PREVENTIVE measures necessary,” Moghalu noted.

Aside from the call for the sack of Magu contained in Malami’s memo to Buhari, it is also on record that the 9th Senate led by Dr. Bukola Saraki refused to confirm the suspended EFCC chief as the chairman of the anti-graft agency on the account of questionable integrity.

He only served in acting capacity throughout.

