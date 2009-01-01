Home | News | General | I've warned Buhari - Dino Melaye reacts to Ibrahim Magu's suspension (video)

- Dino Melaye has mocked Ibrahim Magu over his suspension as EFCC chair

- The former lawmaker said he warned President Muhammadu Buhari about Magu's insincerity towards the anti-graft fight

- Melaye also said there are many people in the cabinet of the president engaging in treasury looting like the embattled EFCC boss

Dino Melaye, a former lawmaker representing Kogi West, has mocked Ibrahim Magu, embattled EFCC chairman following his suspension by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Magu was given marching order by the president on Tuesday, July 7, with his suspension coming barely 24 hours after he was invited and detained by the Department of State Security (DSS).

The embattled EFCC boss' trouble did not end there as a combined team of riot policemen and operatives of the DSS went and searched his residences in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Magu's private home in Karu, a suburb in Abuja and his official residence in highbrow Maitama are said to be under siege by the security operatives.

Reacting to Magu's trial, the former lawmaker took to his Twitter page to mock the anti-graft sheriff, saying he has warned about Magu but President Buhari did not listen.

Melaye, who posted a video of himself singing, said the president has now seen the devil in Magu's anti-corruption fight.

Melaye also said there are many people in the cabinet of the president engaging in treasury looting like the embattled EFCC boss.

He said there are many Magus in Buhari's government who are looting the treasury while also playing the integrity card to the public.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that hours after Ibrahim Magu was suspended by President Muhammadu Buhari, Mike Ozekhome, a senior lawyer, said he had warned in 2017 about the embattled acting chairman of EFCC.

Speaking on the controversy in which the anti-corruption sheriff is embroiled in, Ozekhome said he exposed how Magu was looting the country's treasury three yeas ago.

The senior lawyer said he wrote the vice-president, Yemi Osinbajo, about Magu's alleged insincerity in the fight against corruption.

“I challenged him and his impunity severally in courts across Nigeria. I won virtually all the cases. I called for a change of the way and manner the ‘anti-corruption war’ was being selectively and opaquely fought,” Ezekhome said.

