Actor Zack Orji shares reasons why many marriages end in divorce, says couples are not prepared to make sacrifices (video)

Veteran actor Zack Orji has aired his thoughts about marriage and why many of them quickly fall off like packs of cards.

In an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the entertainer stated that many couples go into matrimony without having an indepth understanding of what the institution entails.

According to the actor, marriage entails sacrifices from couples and no one should think of leaving at any slight provocation.

"I believe that a lot of people go into marriage without being prepared to make the necessary sacrifice, so at the slightest provocation, they are ready to opt out and that is not the way it's supposed to be. It's supposed to be a union for life. For better for worse," he said.

The actor counseled couples on how they can make their marriage last without having to think about divorce. According to him, there is no rosy marriage.

"In good times, you hang in there, in bad times, you stay there and you depend on God to sustain it. And if you truly believe in your marriage and love the person, your focus will not be on finding faults, it will be on doing whatever you can to make the person happy and to take the position that you should be the last person to opt out."

Zack said that it takes a lot for men and women to live with each other, hence the need for sacrifices to be made if they want to sustain their union.

Watch him speak below:

