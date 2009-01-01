Home | News | General | Lady hijacks the internet with beautiful photos of herself with mother and grandma

- A lady with the Twitter handle @Aliyah_Rey has shared lovely photos of her family which captioned "3 generations"

- @Aliyah_Rey posed with her mother and grandma in the photos

- People applauded how good looking they all are in the pictures

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

It is a joyful thing for many parents when they see their children grow well and have kids of their own.

A lady with the Twitter handle @Aliyah_Rey got people talking as she posted pictures she took with her mom and grandma.

She got the whole internet making comments as she labeled the photos "3 generations".

See the photos below:

A collage of the family's photos. Photos source: Twitter/Liyah

Source: Twitter

Many people praised how well fit all of them looked in the pictures, especially the lady's grandma.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that children are not only some of the blessings of a family, but they could be all shades of beauty when they finally grow up. In the case of Tomiwa and her triplet sisters, the joy of motherhood is reflected in a clear form.

Coronavirus: Traders reveal hike in cost of food items as Easter beckons

On Monday, April 13, they shared a birthday photoshoot and the internet won't stop talking about them.

The triplet sisters wore smart wine gowns as they struck very lovely and carefree poses. Tomiwa, one of the sisters said in a tweet: "Happy birthday to me and my loves".

In other news, a Nigerian woman, Irene Ubani, has done humanity a great service as she gave a street beggar, Abolude Ayodeji, an opportunity to become better in life. She said the boy, Deji, used to ask for alms at her bus stop alongside other teenagers like him.

She was able to help him with the collaboration of the commissioner of education in Lagos state, Folashade Adefisayo.

Irene said the boy is not only better but now off the street. She also appreciated her friends who supported her and all the Lagos state staff at the Ministry of Education, who welcomed him.

Yemi Alade - Shekere: A tune that will get you dancing vigorously

In related news, a Nigerian boy, Anejado Paul was picked off the street by a good Samaritan from the US, Melissa, 19 years ago.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

The story did not end there. Paul went ahead to succeed and became a medical doctor. The American lady spoke about how her family met Paul in a village in central Nigeria. She also recalled how her heart broke for the kind of condition he was living in.

“Our family first met Anejodo Paul in a small remote village in central Nigeria about 18 and a half years ago.

“I remember my heartbreaking when I saw this kid under a tree swatting flies away from the raw and open tissue on his leg that had been caused by a flesh-eating bacteria,” she said.

With other people's financial help, he was treated at SDA hospital in Ile-Ife of his ulcer and other diseases.

All the truth behind the famous singer Naira Marley's arrest!

Meet Madam Abimbola Idowu, the 71-year-old model | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...