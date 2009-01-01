Home | News | General | Veteran actor Pa James’ house sacked by flood after heavy rains in Lagos (photo)

- Veteran Nollywood actor, Kayode Olasehinde Ajirebi aka Pa James, is facing tough times during this rainy season

- The veteran film star’s abode has been sacked by flood and well-meaning Nigerians are calling on others to come to his aid on social media

- A photo of Pa James waterlogged house was shared on social media and this is coming a year after his son cried out on Instagram about the same issue

Finding accommodation in a buzzing city like Lagos is perhaps one of the most important decisions an adult can make. Many times, people do not know the true conditions of their residence till the rains come.

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kayode Olasehinde Ajirebi is currently facing a very tough time with accommodation due to the recent heavy rainfalls.

The film star’s residence which is located in Oke Isagun community of Oke Odo LGA in Lagos state has been sacked by flood and from photos shared on social media, Pa James’ house looks like a small river.

Veteran actor Kayode Olasehinde Ajirebi aka Pa James

Well-meaning Nigerians have now taken to social media to call for financial assistance for the movie veteran. Nollywood actor, Kunle Afod, shared photos of Pa James house and in his caption he begged Nigerians to come to his aid.

He wrote: “Let's come together to support Pa James ...This is his house, taken over by flood...

Pls and pls God will help u as u lend your helping hand...OLASEHINDE JAMES OLUKAYODE, 0113635178 GTB”.

See his post below:

This is coming just a year after Pa James was in a similar situation. In May 2019, the actor’s son, Samuel Ajirebi, complained about the situation of his father’s house and added that it was the 10th year in a row that they were experiencing such flood in their home.

See photos taken in 2019 of Pa James' flooded home:

Veteran actor Pa James’ house sacked by flood after heavy rains in Lagos (photo)

He wrote: “This year makes it ten years of repeated and consistent occurrence of this with severe damages done annually to properties, at times leading to temporary displacement! Letters have been written, TV appearances made, press releases written, still no significant step taken by the government to channel the overrunning canal....This is not a sympathy plea for anything, but a call to the state and local government authorities of Lagos ( @akinwunmiambode and @jidesanwoolu ) Oke Odo LGA respectively to please wake up to your responsibility and stop making citizens suffer in neglect! We need governmental intervention in Oke Isagun Community of Oke Odo LGA! "We lose properties! We lose rest whenever we see rain signs! Tonight is going to be a partial prayer moment for families, because it must not rain tonight.... No house for us to sleep in anymore! "This is sad and heartbreaking!”.

