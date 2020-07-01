Home | News | General | Flood: Are we sure we’ve govt in this country? Pa James’ son laments

As flood takes over father’s house again

Again, the house of veteran actor, Ajirebi Kayode Olasehinde, popularly known as Pa James of Papa Ajasco has been affected by the recent flood that occurred in Lagos State.

Veteran Actor, Ajirebi Kayode Olasehinde, popularly known as Pa James in Papa Ajasco is in need of financial assistance as a flood overtakes his house in Lagos State.

In 2019, his son, Samuel Ajirebi called out to the government for help as flood overtook has the building last year.

Samuel called on the government to do something on the flood that has consistently damaged property for the past ten years.

The flood that was caused by an overflowing canal near his street has left the actor in dire need of financial assistance as his properties were badly affected.

“Seriously sad right now, I get to think at times that, are we sure we have a government in this country?

“Look at what I met on going to visit my family today, a flooded house due to the overflowing canal behind our street.

“To make matters worse, no one was at home save my dad, so the old man and I had to be saving properties and scooping water out of the house!

“This year makes it ten years of the repeated and consistent occurrence of this with severe damages done annually to properties, at times leading to temporary displacement!

“Letters have been written, appearances made, press releases written, still no significant step was taken by the government to channel the overrunning canal.

“We need governmental intervention in Oke Isagun Community of Oke Odo LGA.

‘’We lose properties! We lose rest whenever we see rain signs! Tonight is going to be a partial prayer moment for families because it must not rain tonight…. No house for us to sleep in anymore!

“This is sad and heartbreaking.

Vanguard

Related

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...