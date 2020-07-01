Home | News | General | Davido And Chioma Seen Together While Chilling With Their Son, Ifeanyi (Photo)
Baby Born Holding His Mother’s Contraceptive Coil That Was Supposed To Stop Her From Getting Pregnant (Photos)
How My Wife’s Uncle Shot Me Thrice When I Was Broke -Coscharis Boss, Cosmos Maduka Recounts

Davido And Chioma Seen Together While Chilling With Their Son, Ifeanyi (Photo)



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

A photo of Davido chilling with his son Ifeanyi and her mother, Chioma has been released showing the two are still together.

Davido and his fiancee, Chioma are still together according to new photo..

alt

Recall that the media have been awash with news of alleged divorced between the duo.

In a bid to dispel the rumour, Davido’s brother, Adewale Adeleke had taken to social media to reveal that his relationship with Chioma is still intact, his lawyer, Bobo F. Ajudua also confirmed that they are actually still waxing strong.

It seems like they are saying the truth following the release of a recent photo of Davido and Chioma chilling with their son, Ifeanyi.

Davido and Chioma got engaged and had their introduction in September 2019, they welcomed their son Ifeanyi in October 2019.

Ifeanyi is Davido’s 3rd child, he has two daughters with his baby mamas, Sophia and Amanda.

Photo below:

alt
Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165