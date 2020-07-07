Home | News | General | Abia Church Of Satan Founder Arrested. Shrine Destroyed (Photos)

The founder of Church of Satan in Abia State, Mr. Ifekwe Udo, has been arrested by the Nigerian police.

Edujandon.com gathered that the Assemblies of light Bearer Greater Church of Lucifer, popularly known as Church of Satan in Ohafia founded by Mr. ifekwe Udo has also been vandalized and destroyed by the youths of community for the evil it has initiated..

Speaking with Edujandon.com , an eyewitness said, “It was a thing of joy and happiness for the people of Ohafia around the world as the founder of the Church of Satan was arrested by federal authority.”

“Ifekwe Udo, also known as Lucifer or Fada-Fada has a question root regarding his Ohafia nativity. He became popular in the past quarter of the decade for his visible effort in providing employment opportunities for the jobless youths of the community. He gave the jobless youth motorcycles on hire purchase.”

“He later opened a brothel also in Ohafia with allowed unisex.”

“People of Ohafia knew his evil practices but nobody could confront him because of his connections.”

Another eyewitness told Edujandon.com that he was arrested by the Nigerian police for violating the lockdown order and also for child trafficking and terrorizing the community.

As at the time of filing this report, the youth of the community angrily destroyed the satanic images outside the church.

