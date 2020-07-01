Home | News | General | Bandits kill 7, injure 13 in Zamfara fresh attack

Notorious armed bandits again have unleashed fresh attack in Zamfara State, killing seven persons and kidnapping 20 women in Danfasa community, Dansadau Emirate of Maru Local Government Area of the state.

According to some villagers, many houses were set ablaze, while several animals were rustled by the bandits..

Speaking to Edujandon.com , one of the villagers, Malam Adamu Danfasa, who narrowly escaped into the bush said the bandits entered the village on motorcycles at about 4 pm on Monday and shot sporadically on the residents, killing seven persons and injuring over 13 people in the operation.

Adamu stated that the bandits later kidnapped 20 women, stole several animals and food items before setting the village ablaze.

“We were in the village yesterday when we heard gunshots and there was no pressure from the security agents due to the bad nature of the road,” Adamu said.

He said that the villagers tried their best to defend themselves, but were overpowered by the bandits, who had sophisticated weapons with them.

Adamu explained that the village has been deserted, stressing that many people were forced into the bush, while others took refuge in the nearby Mairairai village.

He expressed worry over the whereabouts of many children, who ran into the bush and were yet to be seen by their parents.

When contacted, the state police spokesperson, Mohammed Shehu, said he was waiting for the commissioner of police, who was attending a meeting with Governor Bello Matawalle before he could make any statement on the issue.

