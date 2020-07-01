Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Juventus’ 4-2 loss to AC Milan
Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to Juventus’ 4-2 loss to AC Milan on Tuesday night.
Maurizio Sarri’s side wasted the opportunity to move 10 points clear at the top of Serie A as they blew a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 to AC Milan..
Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo put Juve ahead early in the second half, but the Italian champions were then blown away by a brilliant Milan display as Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored and had an assist for the home side.
Milan coach, Stefano Pioli, said after the match, “I am not remotely thinking about August 3 or the future. I am thinking of the next game,” he told DAZN.
“There have been some tough moments, but I love what I do.”
Despite the loss, Juve remain on track for a ninth straight title as they sit seven points clear of Lazio with seven matches remaining.
And reacting on his Instagram page, Ronaldo said, “It wasn’t the result we wanted but Head up and keep working.”
