Home | News | General | Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Juventus’ 4-2 loss to AC Milan
House Reps refute reports that 50 lawmakers tested positive for COVID-19

Cristiano Ronaldo reacts to Juventus’ 4-2 loss to AC Milan



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 26 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to Juventus’ 4-2 loss to AC Milan on Tuesday night.

Maurizio Sarri’s side wasted the opportunity to move 10 points clear at the top of Serie A as they blew a two-goal lead to lose 4-2 to AC Milan..

alt

Adrien Rabiot and Cristiano Ronaldo put Juve ahead early in the second half, but the Italian champions were then blown away by a brilliant Milan display as Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored and had an assist for the home side.

Milan coach, Stefano Pioli, said after the match, “I am not remotely thinking about August 3 or the future. I am thinking of the next game,” he told DAZN.

“There have been some tough moments, but I love what I do.”

Despite the loss, Juve remain on track for a ninth straight title as they sit seven points clear of Lazio with seven matches remaining.

And reacting on his Instagram page, Ronaldo said, “It wasn’t the result we wanted but Head up and keep working.”

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 165