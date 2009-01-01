Home | News | General | Victor Osimhen's agent finally reveals big reason that made him reject mega move to Napoli

- Victor Osimhen has rejected a deal to join Italian Serie A side Napoli

- Okolo who is Osimhen's agent claimed that his client made the decision on personal level

- The Super Eagles striker may have to play for Lille again in the coming season in France

Osita Okolo who is the agent of Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has explained that the Nigerian footballer rejected move to Napoli based on private and professional reason.

The news of Victor Osimhen rejecting a mega million move to Napoli came as a big disappointment for some Nigerian football lovers who were expecting him to sign for the Serie A side.

Signing for Napoli would have made Victor Osimhen the highest paid Nigerian footballer ever in history, but the Super Eagles star snubbed the deal.

And after snubbing the deal, there were reports that Victor Osimhen rejected the offer so as for him to make a move to the Premier League.

There have been reports that the Nigerian is interested in joining Arsenal or Manchester United when the transfer window opens.

But his agent Osita Okolo while speaking with Radio Kiss Kiss Napoli rubbished the reports claiming that his client rejected Napoli based on personal reason.

“Osimhen is not waiting for calls from English clubs. The story of the Premier League is a huge lie. It is his personal decision which concerns his private and professional life.

“Today there will be a meeting with his entourage and he will soon make his decision known,'' Osita Okolo explained.

Victor Osimhen: Okolo says the Nigerian rejected Napoli move for private reason (photo: Getty)

Source: Getty Images

Last week, Victor Osimhen and his agent were in Italy where discussion was held between him and Napoli chiefs over a move before he returned to France.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Victor Osimhen is currently on the radar of several European clubs with Italian giants Inter Milan the latest, as reports have it that the Serie A club have made a €80 million bid for the striker.

Lille president Gerard Lopez earlier confirmed that there are ongoing negotiations between the French side and Italian giants Napoli over the transfer of Nigerian star.

Osimhen is one of the sought-after strikers in Europe considering his superb performances for Lille since he replaced Ivorian star Nicolas Pepe.

But despite all the clubs who have shown interest to sign the lad, Napoli are closing-in on the player’s signature but now rivals Inter have reportedly made a bid.

