Chelsea manager Lampard set to sell midfielder after being frozen out of his squad

- Jorginho could be sold by Frank Lampard according to Gary Neville

- The Chelsea midfielder has been frozen out of the first team lately

- The 28-year-old was signed for £50million in the summer of 2018

Jorginho has struggled to make Frank Lampard's first team since three months break and Man United legend Gary Neville believes the English boss is ready to do away with him.

The Italian midfielder made his first appearance since the global pandemic in the Blues 3-2 win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park.

And the 28-year-old has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge to rejoin his former manager Maurizio Sarri at Juventus.

Jorginho made a couple of stunning appearances earlier in the season but he has failed to impress Blues boss after the break.

Despite N'Golo Kante failing to make the trip to Selhurst Park, teenager Billy Gilmour was preferred to the former Napoli star who joined Chelsea for £50million in 2018.

Jorginho: Neville claims Lampard is ready to offload Chelsea midfielder in summer. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

And after Lampard's squad was named for the match against Palace Neville concluded to Sky Sports: "You have to think that he is being managed out of Stamford Bridge.

"I think it's been clear from the moment Frank Lampard came in that he wants to build a young and hungry squad.

"Look at the way David Luiz was let go. With the way Jorginho has been dealt with, it's quite clear where Lampard wants to take the team.

"When you think of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp over the last few years, they don't veer away from the plan for any player.

"Frank Lampard has got a clear plan."

