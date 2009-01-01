Home | News | General | Bayern Munich star Lewandowski beats Messi, Ronaldo, others to set an impressive record after lockdown

- Robert Lewandowski has been excellent for Bayern Munich since the return of football

- The Bayern Munich star recorded some stats which puts him ahead of Messi and Ronaldo

- Lewandowski netted 12 goals in 10 appearances in the period under review

Football fans have been treated to best of action since the game returned to the pitch last month after about three months of suspension.

Though supporters are learning to enjoy the game virtually as no one except the key actors are allowed into match venue due to the spread of deadly coronavirus.

However, none of Ronaldo or Messi ticks the top position when it comes to the most exciting player since the return of football according to Give Me Sport quoting Bleacher Report.

1. Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski celebrating his goal for Bayern Munich - credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

The Bayern Munich striker ticks all boxes when it comes to the best player in the world after lockdown was lifted on football.

The Polish netted 12 times in 10 appearances for the Bavarians thereby positioning himself for awards this year.

2. Lionel Messi

The Argentine has been superb for Barcelona since the return of football despite the club not living up to expectations lately.

He has scored three goals and seven assists for the Blaugrana since last month, though it is looking likely they are about to lose the title to their rivals Real Madrid.

3. Kevin De Bruyne

The 29-year-old has been dubbed the best player inn the Premier League at the moment with his remarkable performances for Manchester City.

His presence on the pitch always sends shivers to the spine of the opposing defenders, as he scores as well as provide assists.

4. Karim Benzema

The Frenchman has been tremendous for Real Madrid, scoring sublime goals against Real Sociedad and Valencia. He also provided a backheel assist against Espanyol, which was a thing of beauty.

5. Sergio Ramos

The Spaniard is one of the best scoring defenders with have in the world with two goals in seven appearances since June 2020.

He could lead Real Madrid to La Liga title having displaced the Blaugrana at the summit of the table with two points gap.

6. David Alaba

The Bayern Bunich defender takes the fifth position on the table with his excellent performance in his position.

7. Bruno Fernandes

The Portguese midfielder joined Manchester United in January and instantly became an instant hot for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men.

He has been involved with six goals since football returned last month - four goals and two assists while his team is seriously fighting for Champions League qualification.

8. Kai Havertz

The 21-year-old is one of the break out stars after the return of football following his superb skills for German League side Bayer Leverkusen.

He has shown similar skills to that of Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, with his ability to drop deep and link play while also flourishing as a typical No.9.

9. Thomas Muller

The Bayern Munich attacker has a few goals and five assists after the lockdown was lifted.

10. Cristiano Ronaldo

The 35-year-old has been superb for Juventus since he returned to the pitch last month - scoring four goals in his past four games.

CR7 fired home screamer against Genoa, followed by a superb free-kick against Torino, his first dead ball strike in 43 attempts.

11. Paul Pogba, Manchester United

12. Paulo Dybala, Juventus

The Argentine has found the back of the net in every game he has featured for Juventus since football returned in June.

13. Alphonso Davies, Bayern Munich

Scoring two goals and one assist without the presence of the fans, Davies has been a revelation in the Bundesliga.

14. Marcos Llorente

Currently plays for Atletico Madrid as an attacker, and has played a vital role in wins against Osasuna, Real Valladolid and Levante.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski is one of the hottest strikers this season with an astounding 41 goals and five assists in 35 appearances across competitions.

The striker who is gunning for the European golden show this campaign has a deal with his German League side until the summer of 2023.

However, the Polish forward does not only have eyes for scoring goals, he also knows how to poach adorable properties.

[embedded content]

