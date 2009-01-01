Home | News | General | Man United legend tells Ole Gunnar Solskjaer the players he must sell this summer

- Peter Schmeichel has showered encomiums on goalkeeper David De Gea

- The Spaniard has been one of the Red Devils' best players since he joined them from Atletico Madrid

- Schmeichel insisted some players don't deserve to play for Man United as they are there to make a name for themselves and not the club

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel has revealed that the club must get rid of a few players currently in their squad.

The legendary goalkeeper insisted that those involved are only at the club to make a name for themselves instead of playing for the club.

United have been impressive so far this year - avoiding a defeat in their last 16 matches across competitions.

Schmeichel is also proud of what his former colleague has been doing at Old Trafford but insisted that there are players that should be moved on in the transfer window according to Sport Bible.

"There's a few players in the squad that we absolutely do not want there," the 'Great Dane' began.

"They're not there to play for the badge. They're there to create a profile for themselves.

"I was reading about one player trying to make themselves a brand like [David] Beckham which is shocking really. But there are players there that do not belong in the dressing room.

"And I think Ole has done really well in kind of sifting them out of the picture really, so we only get reminded that they're there in a chat like this, or reading about the squad. "I think he's done an amazing job."

The 56-year-old, on the other hand, showered encomiums on David De Gea - saying the Spaniard could still be in goal for the next 10 years

He added that the Red Devils must hold on to the Spanish goalkeeper.

Peter Schmeichel says some players don't deserve to wear Man United jerseys. Photo Credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

"David is our No.1," he began. "He's still a young lad, by the way. "He could play on for another 10 years. Let's back him. We should support what we have, because we know what we have is really good.

"He's been tremendous for us, there's no doubt about that. He stuck it through in the most difficult period of modern-day Manchester United history.

"It's been up and down and, basically, he's been our best player. There's no doubt about that. "Four out of five years being our Player of the Year. That just tells its own story about his performances for the club."

Man United will continue their quest to qualify for Champions League next season with a trip to Villa Park and battle Aston Villa on Thursday, July 9..

They are currently four points behind fourth-placed Leicester City having played a game less.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Schmeichel has described the signing of Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo a positive one for Manchester United considering his performances so far since he joined the Red Devils.

During the days when Ighalo played football in the street in Lagos, the Nigerian wore the Manchester United jersey everywhere.

His dream was to play for the Old Trafford landlords and that was fulfilled when the Red Devils signed him in January this year after Marcus Rashford got injured.

