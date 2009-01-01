Home | News | General | Breaking: Another official reportedly picked to replace Ibrahim Magu at EFCC

Following the reported suspension of Ibrahim Magu, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), a new official has reportedly been selected to head the affairs of the anti-corruption agency.

A senior EFCC source, who does not want to be named, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday, July 7, that Mohammed Umar, the director of operations at the commission has been picked to oversee the affairs of the agency in place of Magu.

According to the official, Umar was selected by EFCC’s hierarchy after the commission learnt that Magu has been suspended.

The EFCC source said the reported suspension of the acting chairman has not been officially communicated to the anti-graft commission.

However, when contacted about Magu’s reported replacement, the spokesperson of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, declined to comment.

Meanwhile, amid the raging arguments over the suspension of Magu, the acting chairman of the EFCC, a Lagos-based lawyer and human rights activist, Femi Falana, has mocked President Muhammadu Buhari's anti-corruption fight.

Channels TV reported that Falana said Magu's probe has put a big question mark on the anti-graft agency.

Legit.ng gathered that he disclosed this on Wednesday, July 8, during an interview on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily.

He said: “Even though Mr. Ibrahim Magu is presumed innocent of all the allegations levelled against him, it is an anti-climax for an anti-corruption czar to be linked to a miasma of corrupt practices."

Speaking further, the legal practitioner said the federal government should not make the mistake of appointing someone, who he described as an outsider, to head the EFCC in acting capacity should Magu be suspended or found guilty of the allegations.

According to him, this is to ensure that the name of such nomination would easily be sent to the National Assembly for confirmation

Falana also called on the Justice Ayo Salami-led panel to carry out a thorough investigation into the allegations of corrupt practices levelled against the EFCC boss.

