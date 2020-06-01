Home | News | General | Blocking waterways with dirt may cause flooding, Osun APC chieftain warns residents

Kindly Share This Story:

Videos of flooded Oshodi-Apapa Expressway

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

A Chieftain of All Progressives Congress in Osun State, Hon. Oyintiloye Olatunbosun has urged the residents of the state to desist from dumping refuse on waterways to curb the danger of flooding.

Oyintiloye, who is the former lawmaker representing Obokun State Constituency, warned that act of dumping refuse on the waterways is disastrous to the general wellbeing of the people, especially during the raining season.

The ex-lawmaker in a statement in Osogbo, said the fact that Osun is listed among flood-prone states as captured for 2020 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) as released by the Nigeria Hydrological Agency (NIHSA), is a warning to the residents to desist from blocking water channels with dirt.

Oyintiloye said, “Some local government areas in the state have been listed among highly probable flood risk areas, while eleven local governments have been considered to be probable flood risk areas. With this, we have to be extra careful to prevent the impending calamity.”

He noted that the predictions should be enough warning for the residents of the state to take responsibility in dealing with every form of environmental degradation and equally key to the resolve of the state government to obliterate every form of environmental disaster.

He then admonished the government to leave no stone unturned in ensuring that every form of environmental degradation is prevented and remains steadfast in its quest to prevent loss of lives and property to flooding.

Oyintiloye also commended Adegboyega Oyetola led administration for clearing water channels through dredging, developmental control, construction of drainage and environmental protection education, which he said had assisted in limiting effects of climate change-induced problems confronting the state

The statement read in parts, “Proactive steps of massive desilting of drains, clearing of culverts with identification of black spots as the state prepares fully for heavy rains, are equally not left out.

“Strategic repositioning of the Osun Waste Management Agency (OWMA), for an effective and resourceful waste management programme towards the elimination of refuse in the state is one of the efforts on the part of the government”.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...