NNPC records explosion at NPDC’s OML 40 valve station

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), said an explosion occured at Gbetiokun, Oil Mining Lease (OML) 40, operated by the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC), on behalf of the NPDC/Elcrest Joint Venture.

In a statement in Abuja, Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the NNPC, Dr. Kennie Obateru, stated that the incident, which occurred on Tuesday during the installation of a ladder on a platform (Benin River Valve Station) for access during discharging of Gbetiokun production, unfortunately caused seven fatalities.

He explained that detailed investigation of the cause of the explosion had commenced, while the Department of Petroleum Resources had been duly notified and Form 41 was being prepared for the Industry regulator as required in circumstances of this nature.

He said, “The bodies of casualties have been deposited in a morgue in Sapele, while families of the personnel involved are being contacted by their employers: Weld Affairs and Flow Impact, which are consultants to NPDC. All personnel on board the platform had been fully accounted for.

“NNPC Group Managing Director, Mallam Mele Kyari, commiserates with the families of the bereaved, praying that God grants them the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss of their loved ones.”

