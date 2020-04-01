UPDATED: Ondo House of Assembly suspends Deputy Speaker, one other
- 3 hours 35 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Majority leader resigns
Dayo Johnson – Akure
The Ondo state House of Assembly has suspended two lawmakers for unruly behavior amidst the impeachment plot against the state deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi.
The suspended lawmakers are the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Iroju Ogundeji, Hon Adewale Williams and Favour Tomomemo
Also, at the plenary today, the Majority leader of the Assembly, Hon Jamiu maito from Akoko northwest announced his resignation as the majority leader of the assembly.
The letter of his resignation was read by the clerk of the Assembly, Bode Adeyelu at plenary.
The three suspended lawmakers and the Majority leader that resigned were amongst the nine lawmakers that dissociated themselves from the impeachment of the defected deputy governor, Hon Agboola Ajayi.
Ajayi was served an impeachment notice which was signed by 14 lawmakers on Tuesday.
The deputy governor claimed that he was yet to be served the impeachment notice as on Tuesday evening.
Vanguard
Related
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles