Ondo assembly suspends deputy speaker for kicking against the planned impeachment of the state deputy governor
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
The Ondo State House of Assembly has suspended its deputy speaker, Irioju Ogundeji, and another member of the House, Adewale Williams for kicking against the planned impeachment of the state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi.
The two suspended lawmakers were among the nine lawmakers that kicked against impeachment processes against Mr Ajayi on Tuesday..
Fourteen other members served the deputy governor an impeachment notice based on seven allegations which includes gross misconduct, financial recklessness and negligence of duty among others.
Mr Ogundeji and Mr Williams were, however, suspended for alleged unruly behaviour.
To remove the deputy governor, the house, among other conditions, needs two-third of the total 26 members. As of the time of this report, the house was in a rowdy session.
Details soon…
