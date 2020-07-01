Home | News | General | Magu Moves His Personal Belongings Out Of Official Residence
Ondo assembly suspends deputy speaker for kicking against the planned impeachment of the state deputy governor
Ciroma Replaces Magu As EFCC Boss

Magu Moves His Personal Belongings Out Of Official Residence



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has moved his personal belongings out of official residence in Maitama.

Credible sources have confimed to TVC News that security agencies in two vehicles visited his personal residence in Karu and may have been looking for incriminating documents..

alt

It is not clear if they have visited his official residence in maitama, but TVC News has also learnt that Mr Magu has removed his personal effects from the Maitama house

The seven-man panel has concluded its sitting today with a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi representing Mr Ibrahim Magu.

It is still unclear why Mr Magu is being held and has not returned to his personal or official residence.

Advertisements

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 161