Magu Moves His Personal Belongings Out Of Official Residence

The acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu, has moved his personal belongings out of official residence in Maitama.

Credible sources have confimed to TVC News that security agencies in two vehicles visited his personal residence in Karu and may have been looking for incriminating documents..

It is not clear if they have visited his official residence in maitama, but TVC News has also learnt that Mr Magu has removed his personal effects from the Maitama house

The seven-man panel has concluded its sitting today with a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Kanu Agabi representing Mr Ibrahim Magu.

It is still unclear why Mr Magu is being held and has not returned to his personal or official residence.

